Texas A&M-Vanderbilt men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19
Texas A&M-Vanderbilt men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

Texas A&M vs. Tarleton State

Texas A&M sophomore guard Andre Gordon (20) drives past Tarleton State freshman Shamir Bogues. The Aggies defeated the Texans 73-66 at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (The Eagle/Cassie Stricker)

 Cassie Stricker

The Texas A&M men's basketball team's Wednesday road game at Vanderbilt has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Commodores' program, according to a release from the Southeastern Conference.

According to the release, Vanderbilt had a positive test, which led to contact tracing and quarantining. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force, A&M said in a release.

A make-up date for the game has not been determined yet.

The Aggies (7-5, 2-4 SEC) are set to return to the court this Saturday on the road against Ole Miss. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

