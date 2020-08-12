You have permission to edit this article.
Texas A&M unveils new football uniforms
Texas A&M unveils new football uniforms

Football season this fall is still in question, but on Tuesday Texas A&M unveiled new uniforms the Aggies will wear whenever they take the field again.

A&M's new uniforms feature a classic glossy maroon helmet with a white facemask. The main maroon jersey boasts "Texas A&M" on the front in white letters with a larger font. There are no longer stripes on the sleeves and numbers have been added back on the sleeves. All numbers feature barbwire accents and are no longer beveled. The new pants are solid white and maroon and no longer feature a stripe on the side. A&M will wear black socks and cleats.

This is the first time A&M has changed its main uniform design since 2012 when the Aggies joined the SEC.

