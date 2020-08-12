Texas A&M unveils new football uniforms

Football season this fall is still in question, but on Tuesday Texas A&M unveiled new uniforms the Aggies will wear whenever they take the field again.
A&M's new uniforms feature a classic glossy maroon helmet with a white facemask. The main maroon jersey boasts "Texas A&M" on the front in white letters with a larger font. There are no longer stripes on the sleeves and numbers have been added back on the sleeves. All numbers feature barbwire accents and are no longer beveled. The new pants are solid white and maroon and no longer feature a stripe on the side. A&M will wear black socks and cleats.
This is the first time A&M has changed its main uniform design since 2012 when the Aggies joined the SEC.
I know I’m still fairly new to @12thMan but being in college athletics for so long I remember these classics. Great work @adidas @adidasfootball but especially my guys @TAMUequipment We are the Aggies, the Aggies are We👍 https://t.co/jAIdgcoWR9— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) August 12, 2020
