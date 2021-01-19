 Skip to main content
Texas A&M unveils 2021 SEC baseball schedule
Texas A&M unveils 2021 SEC baseball schedule

Texas A&M vs. Army

Texas A&M's Hunter Coleman (10) celebrates with teammates after hitting the ball out of Blue Bell Park during the first inning against Army on Sunday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M baseball team will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 19-21. It'll be the first of 10 three-game league series.

The Aggies also will visit Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. A&M will host Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

A&M will not play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The league announced the full schedule Tuesday. 

Texas A&M’s 2021 SEC baseball schedule:

  • March 19-21: at Florida
  • March 26-28: Georgia
  • April 1-3: at Missouri
  • April 9-11: Alabama
  • April 16-18: at Arkansas
  • April 23-25: Tennessee
  • April 29-May 2: at Mississippi State
  • May 7-9: Ole Miss
  • May 14-16: at Auburn
  • May 20-22: LSU

The Aggies’ nonconference slate will be announced at a later this week with opening date slated for Feb. 19.

The SEC baseball tournament will be held in Hoover, Ala. from May 25-30.

Last season, the Aggies finished 15-3 overall before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

