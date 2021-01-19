Texas A&M unveils 2021 SEC baseball schedule

By ALEX MILLER
The Texas A&M baseball team will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 19-21. It'll be the first of 10 three-game league series.
The Aggies also will visit Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. A&M will host Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.
A&M will not play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The league announced the full schedule Tuesday.
Texas A&M’s 2021 SEC baseball schedule:
- March 19-21: at Florida
- March 26-28: Georgia
- April 1-3: at Missouri
- April 9-11: Alabama
- April 16-18: at Arkansas
- April 23-25: Tennessee
- April 29-May 2: at Mississippi State
- May 7-9: Ole Miss
- May 14-16: at Auburn
- May 20-22: LSU
The Aggies’ nonconference slate will be announced at a later this week with opening date slated for Feb. 19.
The SEC baseball tournament will be held in Hoover, Ala. from May 25-30.
Last season, the Aggies finished 15-3 overall before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
