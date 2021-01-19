Texas A&M unveils 2021 SEC baseball schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 19-21. It'll be the first of 10 three-game league series.

The Aggies also will visit Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. A&M will host Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

A&M will not play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The league announced the full schedule Tuesday.

Texas A&M’s 2021 SEC baseball schedule:

March 19-21: at Florida

March 26-28: Georgia

April 1-3: at Missouri

April 9-11: Alabama

April 16-18: at Arkansas

April 23-25: Tennessee

April 29-May 2: at Mississippi State

May 7-9: Ole Miss

May 14-16: at Auburn

May 20-22: LSU

The Aggies’ nonconference slate will be announced at a later this week with opening date slated for Feb. 19.

The SEC baseball tournament will be held in Hoover, Ala. from May 25-30.

Last season, the Aggies finished 15-3 overall before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.