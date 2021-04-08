Texas A&M track, men's golf teams set to host events this weekend

It’s a big weekend for the Texas A&M track and field and men’s golf programs.

The men’s golf team welcomes 16 teams to the Aggie Invitational. The Aggies had to cancel the 2019 tournament because of weather, and last year’s event fell victim to COVID-19, so the tournament this Friday through Sunday will be the first at Traditions Club since 2018.

“I’m really excited to tee it up this week,” A&M junior Sam Bennett said. “Coming off two wins, I couldn’t be more confident teeing it up at my home course.”

A&M’s track and field teams are just as excited about hosting their first outdoor meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium since 2019. The A&M women are ranked fifth in the country and the men are seventh. The meet field includes the fourth-ranked Arkansas women.

The two-day meet will begin Friday with multi-events at 1 p.m., field events at 2 p.m. and running events at 8 p.m. Saturday’s action starts at 10:15 a.m. with multi-events, while field events will begin at 3 p.m. and running finals will start at 6:30 p.m.