 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M track and field teams win 16 events at Williams Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M track and field teams win 16 events at Williams Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Texas A&M track and field teams won 16 events at the two-day Willie Williams Classic at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium.

The Aggies won 10 events Saturday. A&M’s winners included Kayla Robinson (women’s 100-meter hurdles, 13.43 seconds), Connor Schulman (men’s 110 hurdles, 13.76), Tierra Robinson-Jones (women’s 400, 53.02), Carlton Orange (men’s 800, 1:48.45), Immanuela Aliu (women’s 100, 11.43), Ciynamon Stevenson (women’s triple jump, 43 feet, 3.25 inches) and Lamara Distin (women’s high jump, 6-0).

A&M’s Zhane Smith, Robinson, Laila Owens and Aliu also won the women’s 4x100 relay in 44.35, and the Aggies swept the 4x400 relays. Dominique Mustin, Athing Mu, Charokee Young and Robinson-Jones won the women’s 4x400 in 3:37.92, while Omajuwa Etiwe, Bryce Deadmon, James Smith Jr. and Devin Dixon won in 3:06.33.

A&M also won six events Friday. The Aggies’ winners included Darius Clark (men’s long jump, 25-0), Smith (women’s long jump (19-10.75), Mustin (women’s 400 hurdles, 59.37), Smith Jr. (men’s 400 hurdles, 49.95), Devon Achane (men’s 200, 20.76) and Julia Black (women’s 3,000 steeplechase, 10:54.86).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert