Texas A&M track and field teams win 16 events at Williams Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Texas A&M track and field teams won 16 events at the two-day Willie Williams Classic at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
The Aggies won 10 events Saturday. A&M’s winners included Kayla Robinson (women’s 100-meter hurdles, 13.43 seconds), Connor Schulman (men’s 110 hurdles, 13.76), Tierra Robinson-Jones (women’s 400, 53.02), Carlton Orange (men’s 800, 1:48.45), Immanuela Aliu (women’s 100, 11.43), Ciynamon Stevenson (women’s triple jump, 43 feet, 3.25 inches) and Lamara Distin (women’s high jump, 6-0).
A&M’s Zhane Smith, Robinson, Laila Owens and Aliu also won the women’s 4x100 relay in 44.35, and the Aggies swept the 4x400 relays. Dominique Mustin, Athing Mu, Charokee Young and Robinson-Jones won the women’s 4x400 in 3:37.92, while Omajuwa Etiwe, Bryce Deadmon, James Smith Jr. and Devin Dixon won in 3:06.33.
A&M also won six events Friday. The Aggies’ winners included Darius Clark (men’s long jump, 25-0), Smith (women’s long jump (19-10.75), Mustin (women’s 400 hurdles, 59.37), Smith Jr. (men’s 400 hurdles, 49.95), Devon Achane (men’s 200, 20.76) and Julia Black (women’s 3,000 steeplechase, 10:54.86).