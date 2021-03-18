Texas A&M track and field teams to open outdoor season Friday in Arizona

Eagle staff report
The Texas A&M track and field teams will open the outdoor season Friday at the two-day Willie Williams Classic at Roy P. Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The meet’s field includes host Arizona, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, New Mexico and New Mexico State. Fans can follow live action online at FinishedResults.com or via Twitter at @aggietfxc.
The Aggie women are coming off a second-place finish at the NCAA indoor meet, while the Aggie men tied for 31st.
