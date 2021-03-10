 Skip to main content
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in NCAA indoor meet
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in NCAA indoor meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships on Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

A&M’s women are ranked second nationally. A&M’s Tyra Gittens is the only athlete in the women’s field ranked in the top five in three individual events, leading the pentathlon (4,612) and high jump (6 feet, 3.25 inches) this season and ranking fifth in the long jump (21-8.74). Athing Mu also leads the nation in the 400 meters (50.52 seconds) and runs on A&M’s 4x400 relay team with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young that set the college record earlier this season at 3:26.27. Mu was named the Southeastern Conference women’s runner and freshman of the year Wednesday, while Gittens was named the league’s women’s field athlete of the year.

Bryce Deadmon leads the 22nd-ranked Aggie men with the No. 3 seed in the 400 (45.22).

2021 SEC Indoor

Track & Field Awards

Women’s Runner of Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M

Women’s Field Athlete of Year: Tyra Gittens, A&M

Women’s Freshman Runner of Year: Athing Mu, A&M

Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of Year: Monique Hardy, LSU

Women’s Scholar-Athlete of Year: Katie Izzo, Arkansas

Women’s Coach of Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas

Men’s Runner of Year: Terrance Laird, LSU

Men’s Field Athlete of Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU

Men’s Freshman Runner of Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss

Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU

Men’s Scholar-Athlete of Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Men’s Coach of Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

