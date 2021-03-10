Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in NCAA indoor meet

A&M’s women are ranked second nationally. A&M’s Tyra Gittens is the only athlete in the women’s field ranked in the top five in three individual events, leading the pentathlon (4,612) and high jump (6 feet, 3.25 inches) this season and ranking fifth in the long jump (21-8.74). Athing Mu also leads the nation in the 400 meters (50.52 seconds) and runs on A&M’s 4x400 relay team with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young that set the college record earlier this season at 3:26.27. Mu was named the Southeastern Conference women’s runner and freshman of the year Wednesday, while Gittens was named the league’s women’s field athlete of the year.