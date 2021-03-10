Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in NCAA indoor meet

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships on Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
A&M’s women are ranked second nationally. A&M’s Tyra Gittens is the only athlete in the women’s field ranked in the top five in three individual events, leading the pentathlon (4,612) and high jump (6 feet, 3.25 inches) this season and ranking fifth in the long jump (21-8.74). Athing Mu also leads the nation in the 400 meters (50.52 seconds) and runs on A&M’s 4x400 relay team with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Charokee Young that set the college record earlier this season at 3:26.27. Mu was named the Southeastern Conference women’s runner and freshman of the year Wednesday, while Gittens was named the league’s women’s field athlete of the year.
Bryce Deadmon leads the 22nd-ranked Aggie men with the No. 3 seed in the 400 (45.22).
2021 SEC Indoor
Track & Field Awards
Women’s Runner of Year: Athing Mu, Texas A&M
Women’s Field Athlete of Year: Tyra Gittens, A&M
Women’s Freshman Runner of Year: Athing Mu, A&M
Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of Year: Monique Hardy, LSU
Women’s Scholar-Athlete of Year: Katie Izzo, Arkansas
Women’s Coach of Year: Lance Harter, Arkansas
Men’s Runner of Year: Terrance Laird, LSU
Men’s Field Athlete of Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU
Men’s Freshman Runner of Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss
Men’s Freshman Field Athlete of Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU
Men’s Scholar-Athlete of Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia
Men’s Coach of Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas