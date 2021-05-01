 Skip to main content
Texas A&M track and field teams cancel Alumni Muster due to weather
The Texas A&M track and field team’s Alumni Muster was canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. The meet will not be rescheduled.

Four Aggies recorded top 5 finishes in the field events that started earlier in the day. Carter Bajoit tied with teammate Mason Corbin in the men’s high jump at 6 feet, 9.75 inches, but took first place when Corbin failed on his first and second attempts which landed him in third. Sam Hankins placed third in men’s javelin with a throw of 217 feet, 6 inches and Jenna Ellis finished fourth in women’s javelin at 147-3.

A&M will return for the Aggie Invitational on May 8 before hosting the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on May 13-15.

