Texas A&M track and field team to host NCAA West prelims

History would prove that Texas A&M multi-event athlete Tyra Gittens should enter this week’s NCAA West Preliminary Meet as the top seed in the women’s long jump. Her launch of 22 feet, 10 inches during the Southeastern Conference Championship heptathlon currently ranks fourth in NCAA history in all long jump competitions.
However, this season proved again to bring forth the strangest of scenarios.
Thursday, in the second day of this week’s four-day event held at A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium, Gittens will square off against Texas’ Tara Davis, who holds the NCAA record in the event with a 23-5.25 jump made on March 26 at the Texas Relays.
“I’m really excited,” Gittens said. “ I love Tara. I think she’s an amazing athlete since I was small just watching her, because she’s just always been all over the news. I was like, ‘Whoa, she’s my age and she’s doing that. That’s freaking awesome.’”
Out of high school, Davis, a California native, set the indoor American Junior and national high school long jump record in 2017, jumping 21-11. After an All-American freshman year at Georgia, Davis transferred to Texas, but was forced to sit out until the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules. The season, ultimately, was canceled due to COVID-19.
After setting the NCAA indoor long jump record with a gold-medal winning leap of 22-9, Davis returned to the outdoor stage for the first time in three seasons with a record-setting performance at the Texas Relays.
“I’m just so happy that she’s back,” Gittens said. “She had a rough time in college, I’m not going to lie. Her comeback story is amazing and it’s inspiring. I’m excited to compete with her again, because she definitely motivated me after indoors and seeing her just blow up, that motivated me to raise my long jump goals.”
Gittens should put her best foot forward in her two events this weekend, long jump and high jump, as she has already qualified for the pentathlon in the NCAA Championships. Two weeks after earning the Commissioner’s Trophy as the top female point-scorer in the SEC Championship with 23 points, Gittens, a Bowerman Award watch list nominee, hopes fresher legs in just two open events will produce even more explosive jumps.
“It lets me relax and lets me focus on high jump and lets my body recover for nationals,” Gittens said.
Davis and Gittens did go head-to-head in a dual meet between the Aggies and the Longhorns earlier this spring, but Gittens scratched on all three jumps, nullifying the competition. Gittens did not participate in the Texas Relays due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I don’t even know if she knows that, but I definitely look up to her as an athlete, because I think she’s overcome a lot of tough situations,” Gittens said. “It’s going to be a fun competition, even though it’s not necessarily a competition.”
For many of A&M’s 48 athletes competing in the NCAA regionals this week, qualifying times would rank them high enough to earn a spot at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore on June 9-12. Gittens said the goal for the week is to maintain enough consistency to earn that bid and stay prepared for the bigger test that lies ahead.
The competition, however, should not be taken lightly, head coach Pat Henry said.
“The national championship starts here this weekend, so every race, every throw, every jump, you’ve got to respect the competition, because these people worked as hard as you did to get here,” he said.
A&M has five No. 1 seeds entering the event, including the best time in the women’s 4x400-meter relay (3:26:17), as well as Athing Mu in the women’s 400 meter (49.84), Moitalel Mpoke in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (48.89), Bryce Deadmon in the men’s 400 meter (44.50) and Gittens in the high jump (6-4.75).
Mu, along with second-seeded men’s 800 meter runner Brandon Miller, are two freshmen getting their first taste of the national tournament with a chance to take home medals.
“I always look back at myself when I was a freshman and I was nowhere near that,” Gittens said. “I came in crying every time I had to do a hard workout and begging my coach not to let me go to the weight room — I hated lifting. They are both very impressive. Those kind of athletes are once in a lifetime.”
No matter their year, A&M’s athletes are excited about the first opportunity to take on the NCAA prelims inside their home stadium, two weeks removed from a home SEC conference meet.
“I think anytime an athletic team gets to stay home, it’s an advantage,” Henry said. “A lot of people think track — there’s no advantages in our sport. Yeah, there are. It’s not necessarily on the surface, but eating habits are pretty normal and everything is pretty normal when you’re at home.”