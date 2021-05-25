Texas A&M track and field team to host NCAA West prelims

For many of A&M’s 48 athletes competing in the NCAA regionals this week, qualifying times would rank them high enough to earn a spot at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore on June 9-12. Gittens said the goal for the week is to maintain enough consistency to earn that bid and stay prepared for the bigger test that lies ahead.

The competition, however, should not be taken lightly, head coach Pat Henry said.

“The national championship starts here this weekend, so every race, every throw, every jump, you’ve got to respect the competition, because these people worked as hard as you did to get here,” he said.

A&M has five No. 1 seeds entering the event, including the best time in the women’s 4x400-meter relay (3:26:17), as well as Athing Mu in the women’s 400 meter (49.84), Moitalel Mpoke in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (48.89), Bryce Deadmon in the men’s 400 meter (44.50) and Gittens in the high jump (6-4.75).

Mu, along with second-seeded men’s 800 meter runner Brandon Miller, are two freshmen getting their first taste of the national tournament with a chance to take home medals.