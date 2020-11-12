 Skip to main content
Texas A&M track and field team signs Whitmarsh, Mpoke

Brazoswood’s Robert “Sam” Whitmarsh and South Plains Community College’s Moitalel Mpoke signed with the Texas A&M men’s track and field team Thursday. 

Whitmarsh won seven of eight 800-meter dashes last year, capped by winning the Class 6A state championship in a personal-best 1 minute, 51.73 seconds. He also won the 400 at last year’s District 23-6A meet in a personal-best 48.25.

Mpoke is a two-time NJCAA champion, winning the 600 (1:16.93) and 800 (1:52.64) at the 2020 national indoor meet. He will be eligible for the 2021 outdoor season.

