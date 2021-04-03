Texas A&M track and field team drops meet to Texas; Athing Mu sets school record

AUSTIN — Freshman Athing Mu set a school record in the 1,500 meter, but both Texas A&M track and field teams fell short in its dual meet against Texas on Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The men’s team lost 113-90 to the Longhorns, while the women came up short at 125-78.

Mu took the 1,500 title with a school record time of 4:16.06 and Tyra Gittens recorded 1.90m/6-2.75 in the high jump to rank second on A&M’s all-time indoor list. The Aggies racked up 18 personal bests and six all-time A&M top 12 marks in the meet with both men’s and women’s teams earning wins in the 4x400 relays.

A&M will host its first outdoor meet starting Friday and going through Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.