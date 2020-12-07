Texas A&M track and field team adds Culter Zamzow to 2021 signing class

The Texas A&M track and field team added Culter Zamzow to its 2021 signing class, head coach Pat Henry announced on Monday.

Zamzow, a Goliad native, is a three-time District 29-3A champion, winning twice in the 400 meter and once in the 800.

He’s a two-time Region IV-3A champion in the 400 and won five of the six races he competed in before COVID-19 shut down the 2020 outdoor season. He recorded a personal best time of 21.75 seconds in the 200 this year.

Zamzow will join his older brother, Colby, who is a sprinter for the Aggies. Zamzow’s parents, Stacey and Kalleen, were All-Americans for A&M in the early 1990s.