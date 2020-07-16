The Texas A&M women’s track and field team and 11 combined Aggies from the women’s and men’s teams earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors on Thursday.
The A&M women earned All-Academic team honors for maintaining a 3.204 grade-point average during the 2019-20 school year.
Six Aggies from the men’s team and five Aggie women earned individual All-Academic honors for maintaining a 3.25 GPA or higher and finishing the indoor season ranked in the top 96 in an individual event or top 48 in a relay. The group included Jon Bishop (mathematics), Mason Corbin (sport management), Zach Davis (management information systems), Bryce Deadmon (marketing), Lagarious McQuirter (university studies liberal arts) and Carlton Orange (real estate) on the men’s side and Immanuela Aliu (university studies-leadership), Ashley Driscoll (biomedical sciences), Virginia Preiss (ecosystem science and management), Kennedy Smith (communications), Charokee Young (sport management) from the women’s team.
