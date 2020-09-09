 Skip to main content
Texas A&M track and field program adds four volunteer assistant coaches
Texas A&M Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M sprinter Deon Lendore powers towards the finish line of the first heat of the men's 400 meter race on Saturday during the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational.

 Sam Craft/The Eagle

The Texas A&M track and field team has added Deon Lendore, Jacob Wooton, Brooke Krohley and Jordan Pingel as volunteer assistant coaches for the 2020-21 season. 

Lendore and Wooten competed for A&M. Lendore was a 12-time All-American who won 11 Southeastern Conference titles and four Big 12 Conference titles. He also won the NCAA indoor and outdoor 400-meter titles in 2014 and was named that year’s Bowerman Award winner. Wooten was a seven-time All-American, who won the SEC indoor pole vault and set the indoor school record (18 feet, 9.5 inches) and outdoor record (18-8.75).

Krohley competed for Southern Connecticut State in sprints. She also served as a graduate assistant at Valparaiso. Pingel competed for Northern Iowa from 2014-18 and spent two years at Dubuque as a graduate assistant coach.

