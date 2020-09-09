Texas A&M track and field program adds four volunteer assistant coaches

The Texas A&M track and field team has added Deon Lendore, Jacob Wooton, Brooke Krohley and Jordan Pingel as volunteer assistant coaches for the 2020-21 season.
Lendore and Wooten competed for A&M. Lendore was a 12-time All-American who won 11 Southeastern Conference titles and four Big 12 Conference titles. He also won the NCAA indoor and outdoor 400-meter titles in 2014 and was named that year’s Bowerman Award winner. Wooten was a seven-time All-American, who won the SEC indoor pole vault and set the indoor school record (18 feet, 9.5 inches) and outdoor record (18-8.75).
Krohley competed for Southern Connecticut State in sprints. She also served as a graduate assistant at Valparaiso. Pingel competed for Northern Iowa from 2014-18 and spent two years at Dubuque as a graduate assistant coach.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!