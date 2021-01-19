Texas A&M to open SEC baseball play at Florida on March 19-21

The Texas A&M baseball team will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 19-21 in the first of 10 three-game league series.

The Aggies also will visit Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May2) and Auburn (May 14-16). A&M will host Georgia (March 26-28), Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

A&M will not play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The league announced its full schedule Tuesday. The SEC baseball tournament will be held in Hoover, Alabama, from May 25-30.

The Aggies’ nonconference slate will be announced later this week with opening date set for Feb. 19.

Last season, the Aggies finished 15-3 overall before the remainder of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.