 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M to open SEC baseball play at Florida on March 19-21
0 comments

Texas A&M to open SEC baseball play at Florida on March 19-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M baseball team will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 19-21 in the first of 10 three-game league series.

The Aggies also will visit Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May2) and Auburn (May 14-16). A&M will host Georgia (March 26-28), Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

A&M will not play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The league announced its full schedule Tuesday. The SEC baseball tournament will be held in Hoover, Alabama, from May 25-30.

The Aggies’ nonconference slate will be announced later this week with opening date set for Feb. 19.

Last season, the Aggies finished 15-3 overall before the remainder of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert