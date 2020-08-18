Texas A&M to limit Kyle Field crowds to 30% capacity this season

Texas A&M’s anticipated attendance for football games at Kyle Field this season will be 30% of normal capacity, the school announced Tuesday.
The exact capacity percentage will be determined by the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend. That is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.
Kyle Field’s capacity is listed at 102,733, but its normal operating capacity is 110,000, said A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band will be counted among the students, an A&M official said.
A&M had been making plans for 50% capacity after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last month that would be the operating capacity for the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff,” A&M said in a press release.
The Southeastern Conference released its guidelines for fan health and stadium safety at fall sporting events earlier Tuesday.
Face coverings will be required by fans, stadium workers and athletics staff when entering, exiting and moving around the stadium, the SEC said. Bjork said face coverings will be required at all times inside Kyle Field, except when eating or drinking.
“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”
Concession stands will feature barriers, such as Plexiglas, and all food and beverages will be served “grab-and-go” style. Water fountains that do not use touchless technology will be prohibited.
Restroom doors at entry and exit points will remain open at all times. Restrooms will feature distancing measures and reduced touch points, such as added soap and hand sanitizer dispensers.
Tailgating on school property will be determined by each school in accordance with state and local guidelines.
Team walks also will be determined by each school in accordance with state and local guidelines. If team walks are allowed, all school personnel, including student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, will be required to wear a face covering. Social distancing will be required between walk participants and guests. The A&M football team traditionally holds its Spirit Walk down Houston Street on the east side of Kyle Field before each home game.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season this fall beginning Sept. 26 when A&M will host Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.
Soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons have been postponed through August. Start dates and schedules for those sports have yet to be announced.
NOTES — The 12th Man Foundation will contact season ticket holders on Friday. Season ticket holders wanting tickets will participate in a special, reduced capacity seat selection process to increase distance between groups of fans. While quantity limitations may be imposed dependent on the final number of season ticket holders who opt in, all current season ticket holders will be guaranteed season tickets in this plan. The seat selection process is scheduled to start in early September and will be based on priority point rank as of March 2. Season ticket holders who choose to opt out will be presented donation and refund options at that time, including the opportunity to convert their season ticket investment to a tax-deductible, philanthropic annual donation in support of A&M athletics to receive a limited time priority point bonus up to four times the normal amount. ... A&M students who have purchased a sports pass will have the choice to opt in or out of the 2020 season. ... Adjusted ticket prices for the season are: $300, touchdown view/new grad; $475, bench; $491, benchback; $498, armchair; and $523, suites/club/loge. Prices do not include associated seat donations or processing fees.
