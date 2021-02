Texas A&M is adding temporary grandstands to Blue Bell Park to allow for an increased capacity this season that accommodates current safety protocols enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A&M will add three temporary grandstand structures: one on each of the grass berms along the first- and third-base lines and a third adjacent to the right-field fence.

The Aggies will open the season with a three-game nonconference series against Xavier beginning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19.