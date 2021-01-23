 Skip to main content
Texas A&M to host second indoor track meet of season Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field program will host the Aggie Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The meet will open with field events at 11:15 a.m. with running events starting at 3:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are sold out due to capacity restrictions. A limited number of tickets remain for sports-pass holders. Parking is free in lots 48, 61 and 62.

A&M opened the season last week with the Ted Nelson Invitational. Among the Aggies’ winners were Bryce Deadmon (men’s 400 meters, 45.68 seconds), Syaira Richardson (women’s 400, 52.92), Athing Mu (women’s 800, 2:01.07) and Tyra Gittens (women’s long jump, 21 feet, 8.75 inches).

