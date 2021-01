The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the Ted Nelson Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. Field events will begin at 11 a.m. with running events starting at 3:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are sold out due to capacity restrictions. A&M has a limited number of tickets available to sports pass holders. Parking will be free in lots 48 and 62, $5 in lot 61 and hourly rates in the parking garages.