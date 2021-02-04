Texas A&M to host final home track meet of indoor season Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will host the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The meet will open with field events at 11 a.m. followed by running events at 3:20 p.m.

The field will include Houston, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas-San Antonio.

General admission tickets are sold out due to capacity restrictions. A limited number of tickets remain for sports-pass holders. Parking is free in lots 48, 61 and 62.

The meet will be the final home event for the Aggies this indoor season. A&M will compete at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 12-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, then return to the same venue for the Southeastern Conference meet on Feb. 25-27 and the NCAA meet on March 12-13.