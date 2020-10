The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday at the Watts Cross Country Course. Baylor, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and Texas-Arlington will join the Aggies for the men’s 8,000-meter race at 9:30 a.m. and the women’s 6,000-meter race at 10:15 a.m. Admission is free and spectators will be required to wear a facemask at all times.