Texas A&M to honor 2011 national championship women's basketball team

Ten years after the fact, former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Sydney Carter still finds herself often in awe of being a national champion.

“Even when some of the girls on the team this year ask me about what it was like and everything, I still to this day find myself saying, ‘I won a national championship.’”

She’s not dreaming.

Carter, who is the Aggie women’s video coordinator, played on the 2010-11 team that defeated Notre Dame 76-70 in the title game. Carter and her teammates will be honored during Sunday’s game against Georgia as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary of winning the program’s only national championship.

“That’s just not something that so many people can say,” Carter said. “And for our seniors that year ... so many people their senior year can’t say I’m going to play the last game of my college career and win a national championship. That’s just not something you hear on a regular basis. So I think it’s going to be surreal the rest of my life.”

When Carter arrived at A&M from DeSoto in 2008, the program was on the rise. The Aggies were coming of an Elite Eight appearance and had finished the previous three straight seasons ranked in the Top 25.