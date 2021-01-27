Texas A&M to honor 2011 national championship women's basketball team

Ten years after the fact, former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Sydney Carter still finds herself often in awe of being a national champion.
“Even when some of the girls on the team this year ask me about what it was like and everything, I still to this day find myself saying, ‘I won a national championship.’”
She’s not dreaming.
Carter, who is the Aggie women’s video coordinator, played on the 2010-11 team that defeated Notre Dame 76-70 in the title game. Carter and her teammates will be honored during Sunday’s game against Georgia as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary of winning the program’s only national championship.
“That’s just not something that so many people can say,” Carter said. “And for our seniors that year ... so many people their senior year can’t say I’m going to play the last game of my college career and win a national championship. That’s just not something you hear on a regular basis. So I think it’s going to be surreal the rest of my life.”
When Carter arrived at A&M from DeSoto in 2008, the program was on the rise. The Aggies were coming of an Elite Eight appearance and had finished the previous three straight seasons ranked in the Top 25.
“I don’t think [winning a title] was initially in my mind as a young kid to come here and say, ‘I want to win a national championship,’” Carter said. “I knew that we were going to be good, and I knew that I was going to do what I could to control my playing time or my effort on the team or my role on the team.”
Carter served as a reserve on the 2008-09 team that lost to Arizona State in the Sweet 16. She was the Aggies’ sixth woman on the 2009-10 team that climbed to eighth in the country until losing five of seven Big 12 Conference games. A&M turned things around that season by winning 10 of 11, but in the NCAA tournament the second-seeded Aggies lost to seventh-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.
It was the low point of the coaching career for A&M associate head coach Kelly Bond-White, who has spent 21 seasons working for Blair. She felt helpless in trying to console the players.
“We didn’t have many answers, because we thought we were the better team and that we would be advancing further,” Bond-White said.
It was an eerie, quiet locker room with everyone feeling pain, Bond-White said.
“That Gonzaga game just did something to us,” Carter said. “We knew that we had fallen so short of the goals we had to begin that season.”
It was a businesslike offseason for everybody. Forward Danielle Adams led the effort, losing more than 30 pounds for her senior season.
“I have to keep going back to that summertime when Danielle dedicated herself to losing weight and getting in shape to be able to play 40 minutes,” Carter said. “I knew that we had a veteran point guard in Sydney [Colson], and we just had a lot of good pieces on that team.”
They all had the same vision.
“I believe we had a team meeting that year, which we always had team meetings before a season started,” Carter said. “We had a list of goals, and the goal everyone wrote on their [list] in unison was to win a national championship. So at the beginning of the season, everybody was on the same page, and I think we just worked toward that the entire season.”
A&M’s postseason path to the Final Four in Indianapolis included a 79-38 victory over Georgia in the Sweet 16 in the Dallas Regional. Another highlight for Carter’s junior season was being named MVP of that regional as the Aggies beat Baylor in the title game.
Members of the championship team will be honored at halftime and during the Georgia game, which starts at 4 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
The national championship trophy and other memorabilia will be in the concourse for fans to take pictures of.