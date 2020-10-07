Texas A&M to face Florida's sizzling offensive tandem

Fisher said Trask does a great job putting the ball where only Pitts can catch it, especially when they get near the end zone. Half of Pitts’ catches have been for touchdowns.

“They use the size and length and the ball skills [of Pitts] to adjust,” Fisher said. “It’s a combination of Trask and him, but he has such a unique talent because there’s verticality [and] his versatility to move in and out.

“Our tight ends really run well, but this guy runs like a wideout. I mean, he has really, really great top end speed, good accelerations and ball skills.”

Pitts can run back-shoulder routes and crossing routes, go deep or catch fades.

“There’s just so many ways he gets the ball,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to know where he’s at and how you match him. He’s extremely, extremely hard to match up.”

Pitts, a four-star recruit from Philadelphia, had only three receptions for 73 yards as a freshman. He had 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns last season, and Florida (2-0) has devised more ways to get him the football this season.