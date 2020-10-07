Texas A&M to face Florida's sizzling offensive tandem

Fourth-ranked Florida may have the nation’s most interesting passing combination in quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts, who will play 21st-ranked Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. Trask and Pitts are Heisman Trophy candidates two years removed from being unknowns.
Trask was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com in the class of 2016. Trask played at Manvel in Alvin, where he wasn’t even the starter. He was the backup to D’Eriq King, another three-star recruit who played at Houston for three seasons before transferring to Miami.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Trask didn’t see action his first two seasons at Florida then threw only 22 passes as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He got his chance last year after starting quarterback Feleipe Franks broke his ankle against Kentucky. Trask took over and threw for 2,941 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 66.9% of his passes. He’s been even better this season, completing 51 of 71 passes for 684 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.
Trask’s numbers have improved despite Florida losing a trio of receivers in the 2020 NFL draft. The 6-6, 246-pound Pitts has become Trask’s go-to receiver with 12 receptions for 227 yards.
“He’s so unique,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s a tight end, but he’s a wideout. He has such vertical skills and makes so many contested catches. If you really watch the film, it’s not only him getting open, which he gets open, but when he’s covered, he’s still not covered.”
Fisher said Trask does a great job putting the ball where only Pitts can catch it, especially when they get near the end zone. Half of Pitts’ catches have been for touchdowns.
“They use the size and length and the ball skills [of Pitts] to adjust,” Fisher said. “It’s a combination of Trask and him, but he has such a unique talent because there’s verticality [and] his versatility to move in and out.
“Our tight ends really run well, but this guy runs like a wideout. I mean, he has really, really great top end speed, good accelerations and ball skills.”
Pitts can run back-shoulder routes and crossing routes, go deep or catch fades.
“There’s just so many ways he gets the ball,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to know where he’s at and how you match him. He’s extremely, extremely hard to match up.”
Pitts, a four-star recruit from Philadelphia, had only three receptions for 73 yards as a freshman. He had 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns last season, and Florida (2-0) has devised more ways to get him the football this season.
“That’s something we certainly spent a lot of time with in the offseason, that we have enough ways that he’s going to get the ball in his hands during the course of the game, trying to create matchup problems for the defense,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
Pitts’ strong start has him in the Heisman talk.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the betting favorite to win by BetOnline.ag at 7/2 followed by Trask (15/4), Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (4/1) and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (7/1). But Pitts has moved into a tie for fifth place with Miami quarterback King at 10/1 odds. Pitts is ranked fifth in ESPN’s Heisman Watch, earning one first-place vote from the 13-person panel. Lawrence leads followed by Trask, Fields and King.
Only two tight ends have won the Heisman — Yale’s Larry Kelley in 1936 and Notre Dame’ Leon Hart in 1949 — and both also played defense. The first modern-day tight end to have a top-five finish was Penn State’s Ted Kwalick, who had 31 receptions for 403 yards and two touchdowns in 1968 to earn 14 first-place votes in the Heisman voting, finishing fourth behind Southern California’s O.J. Simpson, Purdue running back/defensive back Leroy Keyes and Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty.
Three-time Notre Dame All-American Ken MacAfee was the tight end who came closest to winning the Heisman. He had 54 receptions for 797 yards and six touchdowns in 1977, helping the Irish win the national title. He finished third in the Heisman voting behind Texas running back Earl Campbell and Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller.
Pitts is compiling an impressive resume. His next touchdown catch will be his 13th, the most by a Florida tight end. He is currently tied with the late Aaron Hernandez (2007-09). Pitts had two touchdowns in last week’s 38-24 victory over South Carolina.
“I would just say it’s fun every week going out there knowing he trusts me and I trust him,” Pitts said after the game. “[Trask] will put the ball there and Coach Mullen makes great play calls in order for me to get into the end zone. It’s pretty fun.”
Pitts’ six touchdowns are the second most in a two-game span in the Southeastern Conference in the last 25 seasons. Vanderbilt’s Earl Bennett had seven in 2005.
“We know he’s a mismatch out there on the field,” Mullen said.
Pitts will face an A&M defense that gave up 435 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 52-28 loss to second-ranked Alabama.
