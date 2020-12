Texas A&M sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, the award’s foundation announced on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the nation’s best tight end. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Florida’s Kyle Pitts are the other finalists. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35).