Texas A&M-Tennessee matchup will air on ESPN
Texas A&M’s football game at Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday will air nationally on ESPN (Suddenlink, Ch. 35), the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday. The Aggies (7-1) are ranked fifth by the College Football Playoff committee and the Associated Press and USA Today polls.

Texas A&M University logo
