Texas A&M sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer has been named to the John Mackey Award watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s best tight end.
Wydermyer led all freshman tight ends last season with 32 receptions for 447 yards, and his six touchdown catches ranked second.
Wydermyer is the fourth Aggie to be named to a major award’s 2020 preseason watch list. The others include senior quarterback Kellen Mond (Davey O’Brien Award), sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller (Doak Walker Award) and senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon (Biletnikoff Award).
