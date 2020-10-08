Texas A&M tasked with slowing down Florida’s stout offense on Saturday

“I’m sure they’re gonna try some of the things Alabama did,” Fisher said. “We’ll look at those things and how the matchups are and how our players match up against them.”

Last week, A&M’s plan was to limit Jaylen Waddle, but John Metchie, the team’s third wide receiver, had five catches for 181 yards with touchdowns of 63 and 78 yards. That complemented Waddle who ended with five catches for 142 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown that made it 42-17. DeVonta Smith added six catches for 63 yards as the trio accounted for all but four of the receptions.

Florida has nine players with at least two catches. Its go-to receiver is 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end Kyle Pitts who has 12 receptions for 227 yards with six touchdowns.

“He’s an extremely, extremely hard matchup,” Fisher said.

A&M’s secondary could be without sophomore nickel back Erick Young who was injured against Alabama and is “week-to-week,” Fisher said.

A&M’s safeties Leon O’Neal Jr. and Demani Richardson will have to help slow down Pitts along with underneath help from the linebackers who lost returning starter Anthony Hines Jr., when he opted out less than a week before the season opener.