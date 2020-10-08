Texas A&M tasked with slowing down Florida’s stout offense on Saturday

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hasn’t allowed back-to-back opponents to pass for 400 yards in 134 games as a head coach, something that could be challenged Saturday at Kyle Field by Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and the high-flying Gators.
Fourth-ranked Florida (2-0) is averaging 357 yards per game, with Trask a big reason why. He’s passed for 684 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He’s completed 71.8% of his passes (51 of 71). He has a passing efficiency of 196.4 to rank sixth in the country. Leading the way is Alabama’s Mac Jones at 222.1.
Jones and Alabama shredded the Aggie pass defense last week in a 52-24 victory. Jones in only his sixth career start threw for a career-high 435 yards by completing 20 of 27 with four touchdowns against the Aggies.
A&M was able to get its hands on only two of Jones’ passes, a tip that led to an interception and one pass breakup. Fisher said the Aggies have to do a better job contesting throws and fine tune their techniques and alignments.
Jones’ 435 yards passing was the second most against Fisher. North Carolina’s T.J. Yates threw for a school-record 439 in a 37-35 victory against Florida State in 2010 in Fisher’s ninth game as a head coach.
Alabama hurt A&M with big plays, having touchdowns of 63, 78 and 87 yards. Florida’s attack doesn’t rely on big plays as much with only one completion over 57 yards.
“I’m sure they’re gonna try some of the things Alabama did,” Fisher said. “We’ll look at those things and how the matchups are and how our players match up against them.”
Last week, A&M’s plan was to limit Jaylen Waddle, but John Metchie, the team’s third wide receiver, had five catches for 181 yards with touchdowns of 63 and 78 yards. That complemented Waddle who ended with five catches for 142 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown that made it 42-17. DeVonta Smith added six catches for 63 yards as the trio accounted for all but four of the receptions.
Florida has nine players with at least two catches. Its go-to receiver is 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end Kyle Pitts who has 12 receptions for 227 yards with six touchdowns.
“He’s an extremely, extremely hard matchup,” Fisher said.
A&M’s secondary could be without sophomore nickel back Erick Young who was injured against Alabama and is “week-to-week,” Fisher said.
A&M’s safeties Leon O’Neal Jr. and Demani Richardson will have to help slow down Pitts along with underneath help from the linebackers who lost returning starter Anthony Hines Jr., when he opted out less than a week before the season opener.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen said the offense’s goal each week is to have balance, but the Gators have favored the pass more under Trask. The Gators threw the ball 53.9% of the time last season and that’s up to 58.3% this year. Florida did throw the ball 45 times in the opener against defenseless Ole Miss, which allowed 642 yards in a 51-35 Gator victory. Trask was 30 of 42 for a career-high 416 yards and six touchdowns.
A&M’s run defense might force Florida to throw even more. The Aggies in Fisher’s first season allowed 95.2 yards rushing per game in 2018 to rank third in the country and 130.7 last year to rank 30th. A&M is allowing only 107 yards rushing per game this season, including 109 last week on 28 carries against Alabama.
“Our run game has been very efficient, it’s been a positive for us this year,” Mullen said. “So our run game’s been actually really good this year. We’ve had a lot of success throwing it so we probably called more pass plays, but our goal is to be 50-50.”
Also adding to a possible shootout Saturday is Florida’s defense. The unit has had its struggles thus far against two unranked opponents. Florida is allowing 471 yards to rank 65th in the country and 29.5 points to rank 43rd.
•
NOTES — Opposing teams have thrown for 300 yards against Fisher 20 times, including five at A&M. Opposing teams have topped 400 yards passing against Fisher six times, half of them at A&M. LSU threw for 425 in last year’s 50-7 victory with Joe Burrow throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama threw for 415 yards two years ago in a 45-23 victory with Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 387 yards with four touchdowns. Fisher had a 37-game stretch at Florida State where no opponent threw for 300 yards.
