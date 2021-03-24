 Skip to main content
Texas A&M takes third in opening event at NCAA men's swimming and diving meet
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seventh-ranked Texas A&M finished third in the 800-yard freestyle relay and set a pair of school records in the process Wednesday to open the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

A&M junior Shaine Casas, senior Mark Theall and juniors Kaloyan Bratanov and Clayton Bobo finished in a school-record 6 minutes, 10.79 seconds to finish behind Texas (6:07.25) and California (6:08.68). Casas broke his own school mark in the 200 freestyle with an opening leg of 1:30.59.

The meet will resume Thursday and continue through Saturday.

