Texas A&M tabbed No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings
Texas A&M tabbed No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M v Arkansas
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

This is the Aggies’ highest ranking in the CFP since being fourth in the initial rankings of the 2016 season.

A&M (5-1) was behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

The Aggies and Alabama were among five Southeastern Conference teams ranked along with No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 22 Auburn. A&M beat the Gators, 41-38, on Oct. 10 and are slated to be at Auburn Dec. 5.

Former A&M coach R.C. Slocum is one of 13 members on the College Football Playoff selection committee. However, Slocum is recused from the room when A&M is discussed, per selection committee protocol.

After postponing the last two games because of  COVID-19, A&M will play LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami (Fla.)

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Iowa State

14. BYU

15. Oregon

16. Wisconsin

17. Texas

18. USC

19. North Carolina

20. Coastal Carolina

21. Marshall

22. Auburn

23. Oklahoma State

24. Iowa

25. Tulsa

