Texas A&M tabbed No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

This is the Aggies’ highest ranking in the CFP since being fourth in the initial rankings of the 2016 season.

A&M (5-1) was behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

The Aggies and Alabama were among five Southeastern Conference teams ranked along with No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 22 Auburn. A&M beat the Gators, 41-38, on Oct. 10 and are slated to be at Auburn Dec. 5.

Former A&M coach R.C. Slocum is one of 13 members on the College Football Playoff selection committee. However, Slocum is recused from the room when A&M is discussed, per selection committee protocol.

After postponing the last two games because of COVID-19, A&M will play LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M