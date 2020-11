The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the annual Art Adamson Invitationaon on Wednesday through Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium. LSU and Incarnate will fill out the tournament’s field with preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. each day followed by diving at 2 p.m. and swimming finals at 6 p.m. The event is not open to the public.