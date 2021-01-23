Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to hold Senior Day against LSU on Saturday

The fourth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team and 13th-ranked Aggie women’s team will host LSU in a pair of dual meets at 11 a.m. Saturday on Senior Day. The event at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium will not be open to the public.

The Aggie men’s team will honor seniors Gus Karau, Kurtis Mathews, Sean Morey, Tanner Olson, Felipe Rizzo, Hudson Smith and Mark Theall before the meet, while the Aggie women will honor seniors Charlye Campbell, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Harper Walding and Haley Yelle.

The meets will be the final regular season events for both squads. The Southeastern Conference Diving Championships are set for Feb. 17-20 and the Swimming Championships for Feb. 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri. The NCAA meet is set for March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.