Texas A&M swimming and diving teams set to open SEC meets starting Wednesday

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will compete in split Southeastern Conference meets this week with the swimmers at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday through Saturday, while the divers will compete at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday through Friday.
The Aggie men’s diving team also will compete at the Mizzou Aquatic Center from Thursday through Saturday.
The SEC will hold the men’s swimming portion of the meet on Feb. 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
