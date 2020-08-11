You have permission to edit this article.
Texas A&M swimming and diving team's Raena Eldridge earns NCAA Woman of the Year nomination
Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving graduate Raena Eldridge earned a conference-level nomination for the NCAA Woman of the Year on Tuesday. Eldridge is one of 59 Division I student-athletes to be nominated and one of 161 in total. She was a two-time captain for the Aggies and graduated in May with degrees in animal science and genetics and a minor in business with a 3.979 GPA. The NCAA Woman of the Year program, which is rooted in Title IX, has recognized graduating female college athletes for their excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since 1991.

