Texas A&M swimming and diving teams earn honors at annual banquet

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams handed out team awards in its annual banquet on Sunday.

For the men’s team, Shaine Casas earned A&M’s Danny Green Memorial MVP award, while Alex Sanchez was named most improved. Peter Simmons earned the Aggie Heart and Trey Heye Memorial awards and the 800 free relay team’s finish at the NCAA Championships won performance of the year. For the women’s team, Chole Stepanek and Charlye Campbell were named swimming and diving MVP, respectively. Danielle Hepler (most improved swimmer), Chole Ceyanes (most improved diver), Camryn Toney (Aggie Heart, Iron Lady Sports Performance), Carolina Theil (CBart Academic Attitude) and Emme Nelson (Jody Tanner-Hansen Optimist) also earned awards on Sunday.