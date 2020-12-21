 Skip to main content
Texas A&M student Preston Barnett wins grand prize in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at Big 12 championship
2020 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at Dude Perfect

Preston Barnett, left, and Roshard Jackson pose with their novelty checks after competing in the 2020 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway football throw competition on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Keurig Dr Pepper)

 Brandon Wade

Preston Barnett, a computer science major at Texas A&M, took home the $125,000 grand prize in Dr Pepper’s 12th annual Tuition Giveaway Program during the Big 12 championship game Saturday at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco.

Barnett won by throwing the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds, beating Rochard Jackson, a mechanical engineering major at Florida A&M, who took the $75,000 second place prize. In his application, Barnett said he “wants to save lives by programming autonomous drones,” which would provide aid during emergency situations and natural disasters.

