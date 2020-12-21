Texas A&M student Preston Barnett wins grand prize in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at Big 12 championship

Preston Barnett, a computer science major at Texas A&M, took home the $125,000 grand prize in Dr Pepper’s 12th annual Tuition Giveaway Program during the Big 12 championship game Saturday at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco.

Barnett won by throwing the most footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds, beating Rochard Jackson, a mechanical engineering major at Florida A&M, who took the $75,000 second place prize. In his application, Barnett said he “wants to save lives by programming autonomous drones,” which would provide aid during emergency situations and natural disasters.