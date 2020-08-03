Texas A&M student-athletes start organization for empowerment of Black students

The Texas A&M athletics department announced the creation of The B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence), a student-athlete-led organization with goals to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.
The founding members are soccer’s Karlina Sample (president), women’s basketball’s Ciera Johnson (vice president), women’s track and field’s Jean Jenkins (social media coordinator) and football’s Keldrick Carper (community relations coordinator) and Chase Lane (treasurer).