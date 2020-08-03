You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M student-athletes start organization for empowerment of Black students
0 comments

Texas A&M student-athletes start organization for empowerment of Black students

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Texas A&M athletics department announced the creation of The B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence), a student-athlete-led organization with goals to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

The founding members are soccer’s Karlina Sample (president), women’s basketball’s Ciera Johnson (vice president), women’s track and field’s Jean Jenkins (social media coordinator) and football’s Keldrick Carper (community relations coordinator) and Chase Lane (treasurer).

Karlina Sample

Karlina Sample

 Texas A&M Athletics
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do