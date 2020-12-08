 Skip to main content
Texas A&M still No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings
Texas A&M still No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

20201128 AM V LSU MM 01

Texas A&M's Buddy Johnson (1), Bobby Brown III (5) and McKinnley Jackson (35) combine to tackle LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

For the third-straight week, Texas A&M came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

The top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, respectively, ahead of the Aggies.

A&M was one of five SEC teams to crack the third Playoff rankings of the season. Joining the fifth-ranked Aggies and top-ranked Crimson Tide were No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 25 Missouri. A&M beat Florida, 41-38, earlier this season.

The Aggies game this Saturday against Ole Miss has been postponed, and will likely not be played, due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ football program.

A&M is scheduled to face Tennessee on the road on Dec. 19.

Here’s the Dec. 8 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Miami (Fla.)

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. NC State

24. Tulsa

25. Missouri

