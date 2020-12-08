Texas A&M still No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

For the third-straight week, Texas A&M came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

The top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, respectively, ahead of the Aggies.

A&M was one of five SEC teams to crack the third Playoff rankings of the season. Joining the fifth-ranked Aggies and top-ranked Crimson Tide were No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 25 Missouri. A&M beat Florida, 41-38, earlier this season.

The Aggies game this Saturday against Ole Miss has been postponed, and will likely not be played, due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ football program.

A&M is scheduled to face Tennessee on the road on Dec. 19.

Here’s the Dec. 8 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati