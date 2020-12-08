Texas A&M still No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

For the third-straight week, Texas A&M came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were announced Tuesday night on ESPN.
The top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, respectively, ahead of the Aggies.
A&M was one of five SEC teams to crack the third Playoff rankings of the season. Joining the fifth-ranked Aggies and top-ranked Crimson Tide were No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 25 Missouri. A&M beat Florida, 41-38, earlier this season.
The Aggies game this Saturday against Ole Miss has been postponed, and will likely not be played, due to COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ football program.
A&M is scheduled to face Tennessee on the road on Dec. 19.
Here’s the Dec. 8 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Georgia
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. North Carolina
18. BYU
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. NC State
24. Tulsa
25. Missouri
