Texas A&M staff handling Ainias Smith's number change on fly

Under former head coach R.C. Slocum, scholarship players got first pick of available numbers and any double-ups would go to walk-ons, Gossett said. Former A&M head coach Mike Sherman allowed multiple scholarship players to wear the same number.

But it has been several years since Aggie fans have heard a referee check in a player with a different number, because former head coach Kevin Sumlin did not allow for the confusion. If two players with the same number ended up on the same special teams unit, one was forced to change, Gossett said.

Fisher agreed to it, so long as the jersey change was rehearsed successfully prior to the season opener.

“They do a great job of getting that jersey on and off, because if we couldn’t, somebody is changing a number,” Fisher said.

So how does it work?

Gossett watches Smith throughout the game. When A&M’s defense holds an opponent to a third down, he runs the large-sized No. 19 jersey to Smith and begins pulling it over his medium-sized No. 0 jersey and shoulder pads.

“The first game I told him, ‘I guess you and I are going to become best friends,’” Gossett said. “We’re going to get to know each other really well.’”