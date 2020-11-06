Texas A&M staff handling Ainias Smith's number change on fly

It’s a routine that has become familiar to Texas A&M football fans.
The Aggies force an opponent to punt, and fans hear, “Number Zero is now wearing number 19,” broadcast over the loudspeaker.
Both of A&M’s No. 0 players — Ainias Smith and Myles Jones — participate on A&M’s punt return team, creating a logistical dilemma. It’s assistant equipment manager Bryan “Goose” Gossett’s job to solve it.
“Our motto is just adapt and overcome,” Gossett said. “If that’s what they want to do, that’s what we’ll do, and we’ll adapt and do whatever we’ve got to do to make it work, even if that means pulling a jersey over [another jersey].”
NCAA rules allow players to share numbers, but no two players wearing the same number can be on the field simultaneously. Teams traditionally handle the issue by allowing players on opposite sides of the ball to wear the same number. Smith is a running back and Jones a cornerback.
But special teams plays create the problem. In fact, Gossett sits down with A&M special team’s analyst Eric Russell before the season to forecast what issues might arise with conflicting numbers.
“Before the first game, the first special team’s depth chart we had, we had a ton of potential problems where we were going to have guys that were going to be on the same team,” Gossett said. “As practice goes on, they evaluate guys and get down to who the starters are going to be and it kind of narrows it down. It just so happened this year that as of right now, it’s Ainias and Myles Jones.”
Neither player wore zero prior to this season, because it wasn’t allowed by the NCAA. Over the offseason, the NCAA made the number available, which caused a rush to claim the new toy.
It’s part of the latest fad in modern football: players coveting any single-digit number. And it’s not just one position group that wants them. A&M defensive linemen Micheal Clemons (No. 2), Tyree Johnson (No. 3), Bobby Brown (No. 5) and DeMarvin Leal (No. 8) wear single-digit numbers. Behind them, middle linebacker Buddy Johnson wears No. 1, and behind Johnson, the Aggie secondary is littered with players in single digits.
Every single-digit number is also worn by a wide receiver or running back on A&M’s offense as the craze has put 20 scholarship players in the 10 single-digit jerseys on the Aggies’ roster.
“They all want them,” head coach Fisher said with a laugh on the Southeastern Conference’s weekly teleconference. “It’s just a trend. Everybody loves single digit numbers. They’ll go, ‘Hey, Coach, when he leaves, I got it. When I leave, he’s got it.’ There’s like a waiting list for those numbers.”
Players wearing the same number was a common issue during the Dennis Franchione era of A&M football in the early 2000s, Gossett said. At the time, NCAA rules allowed for larger roster sizes, and the Aggies often carried over 150 players for home games. The only way to accommodate a roster that big was to allow players to wear duplicate numbers.
Under former head coach R.C. Slocum, scholarship players got first pick of available numbers and any double-ups would go to walk-ons, Gossett said. Former A&M head coach Mike Sherman allowed multiple scholarship players to wear the same number.
But it has been several years since Aggie fans have heard a referee check in a player with a different number, because former head coach Kevin Sumlin did not allow for the confusion. If two players with the same number ended up on the same special teams unit, one was forced to change, Gossett said.
Fisher agreed to it, so long as the jersey change was rehearsed successfully prior to the season opener.
“They do a great job of getting that jersey on and off, because if we couldn’t, somebody is changing a number,” Fisher said.
So how does it work?
Gossett watches Smith throughout the game. When A&M’s defense holds an opponent to a third down, he runs the large-sized No. 19 jersey to Smith and begins pulling it over his medium-sized No. 0 jersey and shoulder pads.
“The first game I told him, ‘I guess you and I are going to become best friends,’” Gossett said. “We’re going to get to know each other really well.’”
Plenty of those third downs lead immediately to punt return opportunities, and Smith takes the field in his two jerseys. But if the opposing offense converts on third down, Smith keeps the No. 19 jersey on until the Aggies force a punt or the opponent gets out of punting territory.
All of that is the easy part. The real fun begins after Smith returns a punt when Gossett and his student assistants no longer have the luxury of time. As A&M’s offense takes the field, removing Smith’s extra jersey looks a bit like a NASCAR pit stop.
“Home games, I have a few more people who can help me,” Gossett said. “On a road game, I can do the jersey by myself, but it’s easier to put the jersey on than it is to take it off.”
The last time Gossett had to deal with this issue, the NCAA allowed for customized break-away jerseys. Equipment staffers would cut the side of an extra jersey and attach a zipper or Velcro strip to make the change easy.
Those additions were outlawed years ago when A&M still played in the Big 12 Conference. Now players are allowed to slide a jersey on top of their normal jersey, so long as the base jersey does not show.
So far this season Gossett and his helpers have had Smith ready to take the field after every punt return mostly intact. During one attempt to get the jersey off during the Arkansas game, Gossett accidentally gave Smith’s hair a significant pull. In another attempt, Smith’s arm got caught in the sleeve and the staff members lifted the sophomore completely off the ground trying to get it unstuck.
Such a simple chore takes precision over lot of moving parts, and A&M continues trying to perfect the change. Smith has been a great sport through it all, Gossett said.
“He doesn’t complain. Well, he did when I pulled his hair, but other than that, we’re working on that stuff,” Gossett said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!