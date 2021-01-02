Texas A&M sophomore Andre Gordon hits 10-foot jumper to beat Auburn 68-66

Texas A&M sophomore point guard Andre Gordon has said he would rather facilitate than score, but he had only the latter on his mind in the final seconds against Auburn on Saturday at Reed Arena.

Gordon backed down Allen Flanigan, twisted one way then the other and banked in a 10-footer to give the Aggies a 68-66 victory in their Southeastern Conference home opener.

“I kind of took charge on my own,” Gordon said. “I’ve been building confidence in practice, so I played off of two feet, didn’t turn the ball over and got a shot off with over a second left, so we could have a chance at a rebound and putback. I just played aggressively and made the right play.”

Auburn (6-4, 0-2) trailed 45-31 early in the second half but tied the game at 66 on a dunk by JT Thor with 18 seconds left after an A&M turnover at halfcourt.

Gordon, who finished with 10 points, made sure there would be no overtime.