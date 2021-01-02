Texas A&M sophomore Andre Gordon hits 10-foot jumper to beat Auburn 68-66

Texas A&M sophomore point guard Andre Gordon has said he would rather facilitate than score, but he had only the latter on his mind in the final seconds against Auburn on Saturday at Reed Arena.
Gordon backed down Allen Flanigan, twisted one way then the other and banked in a 10-footer to give the Aggies a 68-66 victory in their Southeastern Conference home opener.
“I kind of took charge on my own,” Gordon said. “I’ve been building confidence in practice, so I played off of two feet, didn’t turn the ball over and got a shot off with over a second left, so we could have a chance at a rebound and putback. I just played aggressively and made the right play.”
Auburn (6-4, 0-2) trailed 45-31 early in the second half but tied the game at 66 on a dunk by JT Thor with 18 seconds left after an A&M turnover at halfcourt.
Gordon, who finished with 10 points, made sure there would be no overtime.
“The one thing I want to say about Dre is that he didn’t score on the action,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Auburn stopped the action, but Andre’s willingness to step into that moment is who he is. There are a lot of guys who want to be in the moment when it goes their way, but the separator is when it doesn’t go right, can they carry the burden of that? Andre can. He’s never scared.”
Auburn made only 1 of 13 3-point attempts in the opening half but hit six over a four-minute span late in the second half to get within 64-62. Auburn’s Jamal Johnson, who had 20 points off the bench, made the final two treys.
“We did a great job in the first half defensively, and we kept them from hitting a lot of their shots,” A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson said. “In the second half, we relaxed a little bit. We became content, and that’s how they got back in the game. We cleaned it up at the end and came out with the win.”
The first half was ugly at best from both sides until the final couple of minutes. The teams combined for 27 total turnovers, 14 by A&M (6-2, 1-1), and Auburn shot just 27%. Auburn’s last lead came at 18-17 when Johnson made 3 of 3 free throws after being fouled by Jackson.
A&M guard Hassan Diarra made two free throws and Jackson made a 3 to put the Aggies ahead 22-18, then Gordon helped put some distance between the Aggies and Tigers. He made a jumper in the paint that resembled his game winner then hit a 3 just after teammate Jaxson Robinson made a 3. Emanuel Miller, who led the Aggies with 16 points, finished off the 16-2 run by driving for two points and a 33-20 lead.
Flanigan scored the last points of the first half, hitting a late basket to cut A&M’s halftime lead to 33-22.
“Even though we were terribly disrupted offensively in the first half, and give A&M credit for that, we continued to guard,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It was an ugly first half, but at least we competed. Our kids have excellent character. They stayed in it, and we started moving the ball better and made our shots in the second half.”
Jackson opened the second half by hitting two 3s for six of his nine points. The second trey gave A&M its largest lead at 45-31 with 15:45 left.
Jay Jay Chandler had 10 points for the Aggies and spent most of the time guarding the Tigers’ leading scorer, Flanigan, who came in averaging 14 points and finished with 22. Flanigan, who played 36 minutes, also had a game-high six turnovers. Auburn finished with 18 turnovers and A&M had 19.
Williams said it’s not just the turnovers that are concerning but that the opponent is scoring at a high rate off those turnovers. Auburn had 18 points off turnovers and 14 second-chance points.
Kevin Marfo led the Aggies with six rebounds and Gordon had a team-high three assists.
Auburn’s Jaylin Williams had a team-high seven assists and Dylan Cardwell came off the bench to pull down a team-high six rebounds.
A&M will play at South Carolina at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
•
NOTES — A&M leads the series against Auburn 12-5. ... A&M freshman Hayden Hefner, who has been wearing a protective boot, returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 12 and scored six points off the bench. ... A&M made nine 3-pointers, its second highest total of the season, and shot a season-best 81% from the free-throw line. ... Robinson, a freshman, made his first start and scored six points on two 3-pointers.