Texas A&M softball team's A&M Invitational to start Saturday

The Texas A&M softball team’s A&M Invitational will start Saturday at Davis Diamond instead of Friday, the Aggies announced Tuesday.

A&M will face Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by Colorado State at 5:30 p.m. The Aggies will play Colorado State at 12:30 p.m. Sunday followed by Texas Tech at 3 p.m., and they will wrap up tournament play at 11:30 a.m. Monday against Central Arkansas.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will be valid for those days. Friday’s tickets will be valid for Monday.

Parking in adjacent lots will cost $5 on Saturday due to baseball and men’s basketball games.