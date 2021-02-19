Texas A&M softball team to open season with two games at home tournament Saturday

The Texas A&M softball team will open the 2021 season against Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by a game against Colorado State at the A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies also will face Colorado State and Texas Tech starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with a final game against Central Arkansas at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

A&M’s games will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). Individual tickets are $10 and will be sold online only in pods of two at www.12thman.com/tickets. Sports pass holders must present their A&M student ID for entry, and admittance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability under the reduced capacity restrictions.

A&M also announced late Friday that icy conditions at the stadium will further limit the number of fans allowed for Saturday’s games, including none for the tournament’s first two games that do not involve the Aggies.