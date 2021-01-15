 Skip to main content
Texas A&M softball team to open season Feb. 12-14 at home
Texas A&M softball team to open season Feb. 12-14 at home

The Texas A&M softball team will open the season with the Aggie Classic on Feb. 12-14 at Davis Diamond and will begin Southeastern Conference play at LSU on March 19-21.

A&M revealed most of its 2021 schedule Friday when the SEC announced the conference schedule. A&M will host South Carolina (March 26-29), Auburn (April 9-11), Ole Miss (April 16-18) and Kentucky (April 30-May 2) in SEC play and will play road series at Alabama (April 1-3), Mississippi State (April 23-25) and Florida (April 7-9) along with the opener at LSU.

The Aggies are finalizing their nonconference schedule, which will include the A&M Invitational on Feb. 19-21 and the Reveille Classic on March 5-7 at Davis Diamond.

Season-ticket holders will receive ticket information by email in the near future, while individual game ticket information will be posted closer to opening day.

