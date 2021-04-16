Texas A&M softball team to host Ole Miss for three-game series

NOTES — The NCAA Division I baseball and softball tournaments this year will have predetermined sites for regionals and super regionals as a safeguard against COVID-19. The 16 regional hosts for softball will be announced next week. The deadline to submit a bid was April 12 and A&M submitted one. “We feel like with the COVID restrictions and all the protocols and how things operate, that Davis Diamond is a perfect place to host a regional and we have enough space to keep people separate and keep those protocols together,” Evans said. Along with having one of the nation’s best facilities, the Aggies also have a second field if needed with the Aggie Softball Complex. The super regional sites will be picked from the regional sites. ... The SEC sent all 13 teams to the last two NCAA tournaments. The league had six national seeds in 2019 — 5, Florida; 8, Alabama; 10, LSU; 11, Ole Miss; 12, Tennessee; and 14, Kentucky. It had nine national seeds in ‘18 — 2, Florida; 7, Georgia; 9, South Carolina; 10, Tennessee; 11, LSU; 12, Alabama; 13, Arkansas; 15, A&M; and 16, Kentucky. ... Campbell, who was last year’s starting shortstop, opted out of the season before SEC play started. She played in 17 games, hitting .143 with a homer and five RBIs. … A&M ranked 37th in the NCAA RPI after last week’s games. Ole Miss is 25th. … Ole Miss first-year coach Jamie Trachsel had great success at Minnesota, taking the Golden Golphers to the Women’s College World Series in 2019. She took North Dakota State to the NCAA tournament five of her six years. She was at Iowa State for one year (2017), going 23-35 for her only losing season. … A&M has 13 shutouts, which ties it for fifth in the country with Alabama, Fresno State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Virginia Tech. … A&M leads the Ole Miss series 15-2.