Texas A&M softball team to get rare chance to play SEC team before conference begins

Campbell and Lamar fill out the field at the Reveille Classic.

Campbell (4-4), which is in Bules Creek, North Carolina, is in the Big South Conference. The league’s coaches picked the Camels to finish fourth in the eight-team conference along with Radford behind Gardner-Webb, South Carolina Upstate and Longwood. Campbell went 10-15 last year. The Camels lost their opener to Kentucky 11-3.

Lamar (2-13) is riding a seven-game losing streak and was picked eighth in the 12-team Southland Conference. The Cardinals have lost to a trio of ranked teams in Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma State (twice).

A&M will play Lamar at 3 p.m. Friday followed by Campbell. The Aggies will play Campbell at 12:30 p.m. Saturday leading into the Tennessee game. A&M will end the tournament against Lamar at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tennessee will open the Reveille Classic at 10 a.m. Friday against Campbell followed by a game with Lamar. Tennessee will end Saturday’s play against Lamar at 5:30 p.m. and will play Campbell at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lamar and Campbell will start Saturday’s action at 10 a.m.

