Texas A&M softball team suffers sweep at No. 4 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Big innings continue to haunt the Texas A&M softball team in Southeastern Conference play.
Fourth-ranked Alabama scored eight runs in the fourth and rolled to a 14-6 victory on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.
The Crimson Tide (29-4, 9-3) sent 14 batters to the plate in the fourth as it took an 11-5 lead. Alabama had eight hits in the inning off four pitchers highlighted by a grand slam by senior Kaylee Tow.
A&M (25-8, 4-5) couldn’t slow down Alabama, which ended the game in the sixth inning via the run-rule to sweep the three-game series.
Alabama had a pair of five-run innings in Thursday’s 11-3 run-rule victory and had a four-run inning in Friday’s 8-6 victory. In A&M’s first SEC road trip of the season last month, LSU scored all of its runs in one inning in a 4-1 victory and half its run in one frame in a 6-3 victory.
A&M built a 5-3 lead against Alabama on a pair of two-run homers by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman and junior Haley Lee as Aggie starting pitcher Kelsey Broadus didn’t allow runs in the second and third innings. But the senior left-hander didn’t get an out in the fourth, giving up two straight singles. Freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (6-3) didn’t fare any better, giving up three straight singles as Alabama took a 6-5 lead. Uribe was lifted for junior right-hander Makinzy Herzog, who hit senior Bailey Hemphill to load the bases, then Tow homered for a 10-5 lead. Herzog got an out but also gave up a single, walked a batter and threw a wild pitch. Senior Kayla Poynter came on to finish the inning but not before allowing an RBI single.
Alabama had 16 hits with five players having multiple hits led by senior Alexis Mack and sophomore Savannah Woodward with three each.
Alabama sophomore starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, who won Thursday’s game and earned a save Friday, lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs. Senior right-handers Krystal Goodman (3-0) and Sarah Cornell combined for 3 2/3 innings, allowing only three singles.
Ackerman gave A&M a 2-0 lead for the second straight game with her ninth homer of the season and sixth in her last seven hits. Alabama answered by scoring in the first inning for the third straight game. A bunt single and walk set the stage for Hemphill’s seventh homer of the season as she reached for the eighth straight time in the series.
A&M took a 4-3 lead in the third inning on Lee’s two-run homer, a lined shot over the center-field fence for her 13th dinger of the season. The Aggies added a run in the inning on two walks, a stolen base and wild pitch.
•
NOTES — Herzog stole a pair of bases to give her 15 for the season. ... Broadus allowed five runs and six hits in three innings. Uribe, Herzog and Poynter each allowed three runs, though only one allowed by Poynter was earned. ... A&M dropped to 1-8 all-time at Alabama. ... Alabama has scored in the first inning against A&M in nine straight games. ... A&M will play at Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Marcos.