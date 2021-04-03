Texas A&M softball team suffers sweep at No. 4 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Big innings continue to haunt the Texas A&M softball team in Southeastern Conference play.

Fourth-ranked Alabama scored eight runs in the fourth and rolled to a 14-6 victory on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.

The Crimson Tide (29-4, 9-3) sent 14 batters to the plate in the fourth as it took an 11-5 lead. Alabama had eight hits in the inning off four pitchers highlighted by a grand slam by senior Kaylee Tow.

A&M (25-8, 4-5) couldn’t slow down Alabama, which ended the game in the sixth inning via the run-rule to sweep the three-game series.

Alabama had a pair of five-run innings in Thursday’s 11-3 run-rule victory and had a four-run inning in Friday’s 8-6 victory. In A&M’s first SEC road trip of the season last month, LSU scored all of its runs in one inning in a 4-1 victory and half its run in one frame in a 6-3 victory.