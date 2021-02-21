Texas A&M softball team splits games with Texas Tech, Colorado State

“I think [composure] is her greatest asset,” Evans said. “She certainly has some great tools. At this point, and what we saw in her high school days, is that she keeps her composure. She is a fierce competitor. She expects to be successful. She’s not out there hoping; she’s just not. She’s prepared, and she expects to be good.”

Herzog, along with getting a save in the opener, broke the scoreless tie with her second homer of the season in the third inning. The Aggies added a run in the fifth on Shaylee Ackerman’s RBI single. Ackerman added two hits against Tech, including a line-drive home run in the fifth that just made it over the left-field fence.

“Ackerman’s having such quality at-bats,” Evans said. “You get that one run, and you know that’s it, like that’s the type of game that we have got going.”

A&M’s defense prevented Ackerman from having the game-winning hit, but the sophomore is off to a blazing start — 5 for 8 with two extra base hits and four RBIs. Ackerman batted only .171 last year (6 for 35).

