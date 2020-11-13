Texas A&M softball team signs four recruits

“Each athlete has the ability to make an immediate impact in our program because of her athleticism and versatility,” Evans said in a press release. “It’s a great mix of lefties and righties, power, finesse and speed.”

Kennedy had an 0.97 earned run average with 182 strikeouts as a sophomore. Wooley is the nation’s top-ranked infielder by Extra Inning Softball. She also was Houston Vype magazine’s area libero of the year in volleyball and averaged 17 points and five rebounds in basketball. Baker is the 23rd-ranked recruit overall in the country by Flo Softball. Dack was the 2019 Metro South Player of the Year and won state in the shot put and discus in 2018.