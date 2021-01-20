Texas A&M softball team ready to continue what it started in 2020

NOTES — A&M will open the season Feb. 12-14 with the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. ... Smith and senior third baseman Dani Elder, who hit .323 last season in 31 at-bats, became every day starters by the end of last season. Senior second baseman Ashlynn Walls is another mainstay, Evans said. ... A&M, which brought back two seniors, has 27 players on the roster, the most in Evans’ 25 seasons. Evans said it was great for fall competition, because she had two highly competitive teams, but it will make for a big bench once the season starts. “There’s going to be people who are really talented who aren’t going to be on that field,” Evans said. “And that’s going to be a tough situation for everyone. So we’re going to have to figure out how to manage that.” ... Kelbi Fortenberry, who returned for a second senior season, had pulled her average up to .291 when the 2020 season ended. She had hit .343 the previous season in 181 at-bats. “It’s so nice to have that experience,” Evans said. “She understands the game. She knows how to run the outfield.” The emergence of Wiggins at shortstop moves Campbell to the outfield. Campbell, Herzog, Lee and Fortenberry started every game last season.