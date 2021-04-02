Texas A&M softball team pushes No. 4 Alabama late but falls 8-6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Twelve is typically a lucky number for Texas A&M but not the Aggie softball team on Friday as fourth-ranked Alabama rode 12 singles to an 8-6 Southeastern Conference victory at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama (28-4, 8-3) built an 8-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning capped by a two-out, two-run single by Lexi Kilfoyl.
The Aggies (25-7, 4-4), who were run-ruled 11-3 on Thursday, got in position to tie or take the lead in the seventh inning when five straight batters reached with two outs. Junior Makinzy Herzog got things rolling with her eighth home run of the season. Freshman Bre Warren and junior Haley Lee both singled with Lee’s knocking in Warren to pull A&M within 8-5, knocking out starting Montana Fouts in the process. A&M sophomore Shaylee Ackerman walked and junior pinch-hitter Morgan Smith hit an RBI single, but Kilfoyl, who was Friday’s winning pitcher, earned her first save of the season by striking out freshman Mariana Torres.
“We had the go-ahead run at the plate,” A&M coach Jo Evan said. “That’s where you want to be.”
Ackerman gave A&M a good start Friday with a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Aggies didn’t score again until Ackerman hit another homer leading off the sixth for her eighth of the season.
Fouts (11-2) bounced back to strike out the next three batters. She quickly got two outs in the seventh but couldn’t get the final out. She gave up 10 hits but walked only one and struck out 13, the most by any A&M opposing pitcher this year.
“We threw too many at-bats away,” Evans said.
A&M’s top four hitters — Herzog, Warren, Lee and Ackerman — went a combined 9 of 15 with three homers and five RBIs.
“They managed their ABs, and I just can’t say enough about those kids,” Evans said.
Alabama’s top three hitters — Alexis Mack, KB Sides and Bailey Hemphill — combined to go 7 of 9 with three walks. Each of them had two RBIs.
“This was a normal nail-biter SEC softball game with two really good teams going after it,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “Montana did a great job limiting the damage in the first inning and allowed us to score. We could have put them away in the fifth inning but failed to get the key hit there. No one is going to roll over in the SEC, so you have to finish the other team off, and that last out is always the hardest to get.”
A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (6-2) pitched a complete game. She struck out four and walked five, including two in the fourth. Kat Grill drew a pinch-hit walk to open the inning. Hemphill walked to reload the bases after Sides’ two-run single gave Alabama a 6-2 lead. Uribe induced a pair of popups, but Kilfoyl grounded a two-run single into left field.
“I thought Grace pitched really well,” Evans said. “I thought she handled herself very, very well. That’s a freshman on the mound playing against a team like this, and she did not back down.”