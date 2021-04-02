Texas A&M softball team pushes No. 4 Alabama late but falls 8-6

“We threw too many at-bats away,” Evans said.

A&M’s top four hitters — Herzog, Warren, Lee and Ackerman — went a combined 9 of 15 with three homers and five RBIs.

“They managed their ABs, and I just can’t say enough about those kids,” Evans said.

Alabama’s top three hitters — Alexis Mack, KB Sides and Bailey Hemphill — combined to go 7 of 9 with three walks. Each of them had two RBIs.

“This was a normal nail-biter SEC softball game with two really good teams going after it,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “Montana did a great job limiting the damage in the first inning and allowed us to score. We could have put them away in the fifth inning but failed to get the key hit there. No one is going to roll over in the SEC, so you have to finish the other team off, and that last out is always the hardest to get.”

A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (6-2) pitched a complete game. She struck out four and walked five, including two in the fourth. Kat Grill drew a pinch-hit walk to open the inning. Hemphill walked to reload the bases after Sides’ two-run single gave Alabama a 6-2 lead. Uribe induced a pair of popups, but Kilfoyl grounded a two-run single into left field.