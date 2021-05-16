Texas A&M softball team makes 19th straight NCAA tournament

“They’ve had a great year, they’re really a very good ballclub,” Evans said.

This is Wichita State’s fifth NCAA tournament appearance, while A&M is making its 31st overall, including 19 straight. The NCAA tournament was canceled last year by COVID-19.

“It means a whole lot I think to everyone in the country to be able to have postseason,” A&M senior pitcher Kayla Poynter said. “A year ago, who would have thought we’d be in this situation to be able to even play softball the whole season, much less make it to postseason. So I think this year for everyone is going to be special.”

A&M is looking for a fresh start after going 8-16 in the SEC, losing its last seven games, three of them via walk-offs.

“I’m excited to see somebody new from another conference,” A&M senior second baseman Ashlynn Walls said. “We did have a pretty rough week. But then again, we were in all those games and we were playing really good teams. I’m excited for Wichita State. I’m excited for a new look and see how people in other conferences play the game.”